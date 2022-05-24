YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DD’s FreeDish gets more diverse with Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor dedicating recipes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 24: The 24x7 food lifestyle channel, FoodFood which was started over a decade back by Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor has gone live on the country's only Free to Air DTH service, DD Free Dish.

    DD’s FreeDish gets more diverse with Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor dedicating recipes
    Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor (Image Courtesy: Doordarshan National Youtube)

    This would mean that FoodFood will reach over 40 million households thanks the immense reach Doordarshan has.

    Kapoor said that FoodFood has always been at the forefront of breaking barriers in the industry as the first 24x7 food lifestyle programming and now the first to reach the rural audience.

    He said that he firmly believed that food is a universal language that breaks all barriers. He said that he wants to reach as many people as possible who are looking for more relevant content on food.

    It is for the first time DD FreeDish has a dedicated food channel for food. Apart from DD Sports, FreeDish will have another sports channel MyCam. The new channel lineup has made DD FreeDish more diverse and engaging.

    Comments

    More DOORDARSHAN News  

    Read more about:

    doordarshan chef

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X