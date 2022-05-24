Gilgit to Guwahati: Why Doordarshan’s new weather forecast will up temperatures in Pakistan

DD’s FreeDish gets more diverse with Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor dedicating recipes

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: The 24x7 food lifestyle channel, FoodFood which was started over a decade back by Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor has gone live on the country's only Free to Air DTH service, DD Free Dish.

This would mean that FoodFood will reach over 40 million households thanks the immense reach Doordarshan has.

Kapoor said that FoodFood has always been at the forefront of breaking barriers in the industry as the first 24x7 food lifestyle programming and now the first to reach the rural audience.

He said that he firmly believed that food is a universal language that breaks all barriers. He said that he wants to reach as many people as possible who are looking for more relevant content on food.

It is for the first time DD FreeDish has a dedicated food channel for food. Apart from DD Sports, FreeDish will have another sports channel MyCam. The new channel lineup has made DD FreeDish more diverse and engaging.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022