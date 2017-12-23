DCW rescues 5 minor girls from ashram run by self-styled guru

DCW chief Swati Maliwal and advocate appointed by Delhi HC, Ajay Verma, on December 23 rescued 5 minor girls from ashram run by Baba Virender Dev Dixit at Mohan Garden in Delhi's Dwarka area.

The team reached the Ashram at Mohan Garden at 8 pm in the night and interacted with the inmates. They said that 21 girls being kept on a similar situation like Vijay Vihar, Rohini. The Ashram was much smaller but had a prison like surroundings. The girls were being kept under lock and key and all doors were locked.

The team found that there were stacks of medicines and no registers were maintained to record as to where did the girls come from and for how long have they been there. All girls gave evasive replies. It was discovered that many girls were undergoing psychological treatment and had been shifted from Vijay Vihar ashram.

The team further said that it appeared that psychologically ill girls from Vijay Vihar Ashram were often shifted here. The locals informed that before DCW visit, many girls had been removed from the premises that morning. Further, they informed that they often heard the girls crying at night. Also, cars kept going and coming out of ashram at Night.

Maliwal has stated, "Baba is operating under complete secrecy and these Ashrams seem to be den of illegal activities. CBI should urgently close down these Ashrams and arrest the Baba. All girls should be rescued. Further CBI should also investigate the role of police and netas in the matter. I am glad that rescue operations are also being undertaken in other parts of the country. This Baba should be put behind bars urgently. "

OneIndia News