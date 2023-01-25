Over 19% prisoners on interim bail or emergency parole yet to return to Delhi jails: RTI

DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacts as video of rape convict Ram Rahim cutting cake with sword goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: A video of rape and murder accused Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently out on 40-day parole, went viral on social media in which he was seen cutting a giant cake with a sword.

In the video, the Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim can be heard saying, "Got a chance after five years to celebrate like this so I should cut at least five cakes. This is the first cake."

Haryana | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was spotted cutting a cake with a sword during his ongoing 40-day parole (23.01) pic.twitter.com/bVrD6ce5q7 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The video comes at a time when several leaders have already slammed the Haryana government for granting him multiple paroles. Tweeting the video, chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal said for such acts, a case is registered under the Arms Act.

'Those telling dirty lies about me...': DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacts to 'fake sting’ claims

खट्टर जी, देखिए जिस रेपिस्ट को आपने समाज में खुला छोड़ दिया वो कैसे सिस्टम के गाल पर तमाचा मार रहा है। तलवार से कभी महान वीर कमज़ोरों की रक्षा करते थे, आज तलवार से ये रेपिस्ट जश्न माना रहा है। ऐसे काम पर Arms Act में केस दर्ज होता है लेकिन यहाँ तो पूरी सरकार चरणों में पड़ी है। pic.twitter.com/tJpq1HnCna — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 24, 2023

Incidentally, public display of weapons such as cutting a cake with a sword is prohibited under the Arms Act.

According to reports, many followers of Ram Rahim joined him in the celebration. Besides this, the self-styled guru virtually inaugurated a mega cleanliness campaign organised by his sect's volunteers across multiple locations in Haryana and in some other states. The event saw the participation of a few senior BJP leaders from Haryana, including Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, PTI reported. The BJP leaders and others, who virtually attended the launch, also extended their greetings on the birth anniversary of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh which falls on January 25.

Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of the Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday after being granted a 40-day parole and reached Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

'Was it staged?' Netizens react after video of DCW chief Swati Maliwal being dragged by car emerges

The Dera chief had requested for the parole to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25. The latest parole was granted to him three months after he was given a similar parole.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:23 [IST]