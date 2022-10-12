DCW chief gets rape threats after seeking Sajid Khan's removal from Bigg Boss 16

New Delhi, Oct 12: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said that she has been getting rape threats on Instagram ever since she wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the removal of #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16.

Taking to micro-blogging site, she wrote,"Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously they want to stop our work.''

जब से #SajidKhan को Big Boss से बाहर करने के लिए I&B मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है, तबसे मुझे इंस्टाग्राम पर रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है। ज़ाहिर है ये हमारा काम रोकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को शिकायत दे रही हूं। FIR दर्ज करें और जाँच करें। जो लोग भी इनके पीछे है उनको अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/8YBq5oJ5TV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2022

She added that she will be filing a complaint with the Delhi Police and demanded strict action against the ones threatening her.

Remove Sajid Khan from Big Boss: Maliwal

"Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them!," she tweeted.

Earlier Maliwal had tweeted, "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show." The DCW chief said it was unfortunate that Sajid Khan participated as a housemate in the new season of Bigg Boss.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. He also stepped down as director of 'Housefull 4' and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

