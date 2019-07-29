DCW chief demands that Unnao rape survivor be airlifted to Delhi

New Delhi, July 29: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the Unnao rape survivor at a Lucknow hospital where she has been admitted after a road accident, and said she should be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment as she is "critical".

Maliwal also wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to urgently arrange for airlifting the victims so that the Commission can ensure better treatment to them in Delhi. She said any delay will only endanger the lives of the victims.

On Sunday, the woman, who has made rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her two aunts and their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet a kin who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail in a separate case, police said. The car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. While the two aunts died in the accident, the rape survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries and have been admitted to the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, police said.

"I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have less chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility," Maliwal posted on Twitter.

She also claimed that no one from the Uttar Pradesh government has visited the woman till now. Talking to reporters in Lucknow, the DCW chief alleged there was "gundaraj" in the state. She also said the victim's family believes that the turn of events was a "conspiracy" and not an accident, adding that the Commission will fight to bring justice to the girl and her family.

Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year and is currently in jail. "DGP is saying that it was an accident. Come to the hospital, Yogi Adityanath. His MLA post should be taken away. The case should be transferred to Supreme Court and Sengar should be hanged to death within 15 days. If he is let off today, several Nirbhayas of the country will be left disappointed," Maliwal posted on Twitter, tagging the UP chief minister.

In her letter to Adityanath, the DCW chief also condemned him for not visiting the victims or sending any of his deputies to gauge their condition. She expressed her anguish that while all the evidence pointed towards a conspiracy, senior officials of UP Police were trying to brand the case as a mere 'accident' and taking no steps to investigate the incident.

In the letter, Maliwal appealed to the chief minister that in the interest of humanity, he should ensure Sengar's immediate removal both as a party member and from the UP legislative assembly within the next 24 hours.

