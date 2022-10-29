DCW chief asks PM Modi to send Bilkis Bano case convicts, Ram Rahim back to jail

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 29: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stronger laws to restrict the remission and paroles of rape convicts.

DCW chief also took to Twitter and said, "The rapists of Bilkis Bano and Ram Rahim roaming freely is a blow to the spirit of every Nirbhaya of the country...! There is an appeal to the honourable Prime Minister to make the law strict and send these rapists to jail!"

She appealed to PM Modi to send the accused back to jail.

बिलक़िस बानो के बलात्कारियों और राम रहीम का आज़ाद घूमना देश की हर निर्भया के हौसले पर चोट है…! माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील है की क़ानून सख़्त करें और इन रेपिस्ट को जेल पहुँचाएँ! pic.twitter.com/Q8ygiTxzQ0 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 29, 2022

In August this year, the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case were set free from Gujarat's Godhra jail. The Gujarat government had said that they had been set free due to good conduct after serving more than 14 years in jail.

DCW chief slams Haryana govt for granting parole to Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term in a prison in Rohtak in the rape case of two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, is out on parole for a period of 40 days.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 15:50 [IST]