    DCW chief asks PM Modi to send Bilkis Bano case convicts, Ram Rahim back to jail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stronger laws to restrict the remission and paroles of rape convicts.

    DCW chief also took to Twitter and said, "The rapists of Bilkis Bano and Ram Rahim roaming freely is a blow to the spirit of every Nirbhaya of the country...! There is an appeal to the honourable Prime Minister to make the law strict and send these rapists to jail!"

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal
    She appealed to PM Modi to send the accused back to jail.

    In August this year, the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case were set free from Gujarat's Godhra jail. The Gujarat government had said that they had been set free due to good conduct after serving more than 14 years in jail.

    DCW chief slams Haryana govt for granting parole to Ram RahimDCW chief slams Haryana govt for granting parole to Ram Rahim

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term in a prison in Rohtak in the rape case of two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, is out on parole for a period of 40 days.

    Comments

    Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 15:50 [IST]
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
