Days of Chinese walk-ins set to get over, with Indian Army upping the ante

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 18: With the Indian Army being placed under the highest state of alert, the days of a walk in for the People's Liberation Army appear to be over.

The Indian Army is on a very high state of alert along the Line of Actual Control. Sources tell OneIndia that the primary objective is to ensure that the Chinese stop grabbing territory. It may be recalled that India had lost 20 of its soldiers in a violent skirmish that took place at the Galwan Valley on Monday.

Army, Navy and Air force put on high alert after Galwan valley clash with China

India has maintained that there will be no compromise on territorial integrity. Our soldiers will not move back, the source cited above also said. There are well over 15,000 soldiers deployed in the forward areas at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. There are also a good number of soldiers backing them behind, the source further added.

India will not back down and there is no question of losing any more territory. This game by the Chinese cannot go on forever. They have played this for far too long where they enter Indian territory and then portray India as the aggressor.

Following the incident at the Galwan Valley, there have been a series of meetings at South Block involving the top brass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh too were part of these meetings. It was decided that the primary objective should be to ensure that China does not keep grabbing territory.