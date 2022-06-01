Fact Check: Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last

Days after Moosewala’s killing, a revenge warning with 2 day deadline

New Delhi, Jun 01: A social media post has warned of a retaliatory attack days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead.

The Facebook post by the handle said "Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days."

The post also tagged gangster Neeraj Bawana who faces several cases of murder and ransom. He is currently in the Tihar jail. It is unclear who wrote the post, but it is being linked to Bawana who has aides across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Earlier another post said that Moosewala's murder was heartbreaking. It also slammed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar who are the key suspects in the killing.

Punjab Police on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 12:32 [IST]