Days after destroying IED, bomb scare in Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: A bomb scare was reported after two unidentified bags were found in east Delhi's Trilokpuri this afternoon.

While this triggered off a bomb scare, the police found only a charger, a laptop and a water bottle inside the two bags. "There was a laptop, tiffin, charger, water bottle and some food items found inside the bag. The person who left their bag by mistake has been identified. Nothing is suspicious," Delhi's Commissioner of Police, East, Priyanka Kashyap said.

The police had received a call immediately after the two bags were found. The police rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off following which an investigation was launched.

Last week the NSG destroyed an IED found near the Gate Number 1 of the market. The bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guards destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion.

The Improvised Explosive Device comprised RDX and ammonium nitrate and was found at the gate of the Ghazipur flower market. Sources tell OneIndia that the IED was attached to a timer device and had the explosion taken place as planned the effects would have been disastrous. There were nearly 5,000 people in the market, the source also added. Had the bomb gone off over 100 people could have died, officials said.

Officials part of the investigation said that the IED was planted by a terror group and was aimed at causing maximum destruction ahead of Republic Day. The controlled explosion undertaken by the NSG created two feet hole. This only indicates how powerful the explosive was and had it triggered off scores of people would have died.

The police found that the IED was placed inside a bag. There were some wires and white powder that were found inside the bag and this indicates that ammonium nitrate was present inside it. The IED was placed inside a metal box investigations also found.

Investigators also learnt that the bomb weighed 3 kilograms. It was also learnt that the person who placed the bomb did so at around 9.30 am. He reached the market in a scooter and after placing the bomb, he abandoned the vehicle.

While Intelligence Bureau officials feel that the bomb was placed ahead of Republic Day, they are also not ruling out the possibility of it being linked to the upcoming elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 15:33 [IST]