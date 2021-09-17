YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Day 3 of IT raids: Officials search Sonu Sood’s properties in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 17: The Income Tax Department has widened its tax evasion probe against actor Sonu Sood as it raided multiple premises in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur on Friday, official sources said.

    The department had launched the action against the 48-year-old actor and some people linked to him on Wednesday and the action continued.

    Day 3 of IT raids: Officials search Sonu Sood’s properties in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur

    The searches have now been extended to more locations in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur, they said.

    On Wednesday, the action was carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

    A real estate deal and some other financial transactions linked to Sood are under the scanner of the department, official sources had said.

    The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government''s ''Desh ka mentors'' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

    Kejriwal had said on Saturday that Sood had the prayers of lakhs of families of India who got his support in difficult times.

    More SONU SOOD News  

    Read more about:

    Sonu Sood raids

    Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X