Dawood wants to return, BJP will make use of it for elections: Raj Thackeray

In what can send political temperatures soaring, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is keen to return to India and the BJP would look to score brownie points just before next General Elections.

Speaking at a function to mark his Facebook debut, Raj Thackeray said, "Dawood Ibrahim wishes to come back to India and is negotiating with the central goverment over it. But they (BJP) will portray it as an achievement and will take credit for this to win coming elections."

"Once he is ready to return to India, the Narendra Modi government will blow its own trumpet over it...It will be a political move of the BJP," Thackeray added.

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 were killed.

Recently, Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested in connection with an extortion case. The probe also found that Kaskar was threatening both builders and jewelers in the Thane area since 2013.

Thackeray, who of late has been lying low, suddenly decided to join the popular social networking site, Facebook, on Thursday. Political pundits were quick to comment that probably Thackeray thought that he could revive his almost non-existent political career by joining social media.

OneIndia News