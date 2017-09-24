Thane cops suspect calls made by Dawood to Kaskar after Bhendi Bazar building collapse

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is being interrogated in extortion cases reportedly informed the Thane police that he had had spoken to his elder brother Dawood Ibrahim (63) four times recently.

However, the Thane Police suspects that the last calls were made after Bhendi Bazar building collapse. Dawood had stopped contacting him after the last call.

Kaskar, who had earlier during his interrogation revealed that Dawood was in Pakistan, told the police that he discussed about their family members with his brother during the phone conversations.

Kaskar was arrested earlier this week by the Thane anti-extortion cell for his involvement in an extortion case.

A builder had come forward and lodged a complaint against him. Since then, several other businessmen, including a jeweller, have come forward and said they, too, had received extortion calls in the past few years.

OneIndia News