Dawood not only uses hawala, but Angadias too

The Thane police who are on a money trail have been told by Iqbal Kaskar that Dawood Ibrahim relies heavily on hawala and the Angadias to receive money. Kaskar, it may be recalled was arrested in connection with an extortion racket and the police believe that he was doing so at the behest of his brother.

The revelation regarding the hawala channels and Angadias came to light when the police seized a diary. There were several entries in the diary pointing towards the hawala network and the Angadias.

The Thane police will soon begin questioning the hawala operators and the Angadias. It would be a herculean task for the police as the hawala operators are spread across the country. The D-Company relies heavily on the hawala operators from Delhi and Gujarat.

Most of the hawala operators to be summoned will be from these two places.

With the money trail on the radar of the probe agencies, the police will also seek the help of the Enforcement Directorate and the Financial Intelligence Unit to crack the case.

