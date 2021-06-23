YouTube
    Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar detained in drugs case

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 23: Mumbai serial blasts case mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai.

    Iqbal Kaskar

    The NCB has confirmed taking Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into its custody in drugs case.

    Earlier, the probe agency had arrested drug peddler Haris Khan over his alleged links with gangster and drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

    Khan was arrested after an NCB team raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra.

    An official told news agency PTI that Khan was arrested in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, "but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput's death will also be investigated".

    Read more about:

    dawood ibrahim drugs

