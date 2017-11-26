Dawood goes into depression after son becomes maulana in Karachi

Dawood Ibrahim's son decided not to follow his legacy. He has become a maulana at a Mosque in Karachi and does not live with his father.

OneIndia had reported that Dawood's son Moin had turned very religious and spends time teaching the Quran at a Mosque in Karachi.

During the questioning of Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar, this information was revealed. He also told the police that Dawood was not happy with the decision taken by his son. He further said that Dawood was in depression after his son embraced the religious path and turned Maulana.

Kaskar further said that Moin does not endorse his father's business. He moved out of the Clifton home in Karachi and lives with his wide and children separately.

Dawood and his wife, Mehjabeen have two daughters and a son. His third daughter, Maria died of malaria in Pakistan seven years back. His eldest daughter Mahrukh is married to Junaid, son of former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad. His second daughter Mahreen is married to a Pakistani American, Ayub.

