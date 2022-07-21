YouTube
    'Daughter of Odisha': Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art hails President-elect Draupadi Murmu

    Bhubaneswar, July 21: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on the beach of Puri in Odisha for winning the presidential election.

    The artwork has Murmu against the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is overlooked by the three colours of the Indian flag in the shape of a rainbow. "Congratulations People's President of India" is its caption.

    "Heartiest congratulations to the people's President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win," Pattnaik tweeted attaching a photo of the artwork.

    Murmu crossed the crucial 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

    Thursday, July 21, 2022, 22:00 [IST]
