'Daughter of Odisha': Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art hails President-elect Draupadi Murmu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, July 21: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on the beach of Puri in Odisha for winning the presidential election.

The artwork has Murmu against the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is overlooked by the three colours of the Indian flag in the shape of a rainbow. "Congratulations People's President of India" is its caption.

Wishes pour in for President-elect Draupadi Murmu

"Heartiest congratulations to the people's President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win," Pattnaik tweeted attaching a photo of the artwork.

Heartiest Congratulations to the ‘Daughter of Odisha’ on this thumping victory and elevation to the Raisina Hills.

Smt. #DroupadiMurmu has been elected as the 15th President of India.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/nwfimlDpIi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 21, 2022

Murmu crossed the crucial 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 22:00 [IST]