Dates for Congress president's election to be announced on Monday

The dates for electing the president of the Congress party would be decided during the CWC meeting on Monday. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has been scheduled to be held at 1030 am on November 20.

"Dates for the election of Congress president to be fixed on Monday. If only one nomination is filed it'll be announced on date of withdrawal of nominations that he is the President since there is no other nomination," senior Congress leader Janardhan Diwedi told the media on Saturday.

For the last two months, it is being speculated that Rahul Gandhi's would soon be elevated as the Congress president. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had last month said that the next Congress would be elected "very soon".

The Congress had to complete the process before the year-end. It had committed to the Election Commission that the organisational polls would be held before the end of 2017.

There were apprehensions within a section of the party that the delay might be due to the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled on December 9 and December 18.

