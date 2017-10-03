Dalai Lama expresses grief over Las Vegas massacre, calls for brotherhood

Dharamshala, Oct 3: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expressed sorrow over the Las Vegas gunfire deaths and called for a world based on universal brotherhood. The Nobel Peace Laureate said such violence came out of a lack of compassion and respect for life.

At least 59 people were killed and over 500 wounded when a gunman shot at concert-goers in the American resort city on Sunday night. Advocating religious harmony, the Dalai Lama also lauded India as "a land of diverse cultures and religions".

Despite "isolated incidents", all major religious traditions of the world existed peacefully in India which was a matter of great pride, said the Dalai Lama, who began a teaching session at the main Tibetan temple Thekchen Choeling Tsuglagkhang, in Mecleodganj in upper Dharamshala, today.

"If you keep harbouring anger or jealousy towards others, you will be on the losing end, because you will remain mentally disturbed unless you resolve it," he said, denouncing the "myopic worldview of us-vs-them". He called for faith based on reason and logic rather than blindly following a religion that one was born into. While following any religion, including Buddhism, practitioners should have full understanding of the methods and concepts of that tradition, he said.

"Desire for happiness is universal to all sentient beings. However, unlike animals, we humans have an inborn faculty of thought. Therefore, we should use this faculty to develop happiness through love and compassion," he added. The four-day session has been organised at the request of a group of devotees from Taiwan. Over 5000 followers from 69 countries are attending the teachings which will conclude on October 6.

PTI