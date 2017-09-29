D-Gang’s land empire comes under ED scanner

The Thane police which is probing an extortion case has learnt that a matka operator had been investing in land on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. This came to light during the questioning of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of the Dawood.

The interrogation of Kaskar led up to the arrest of one Pankaj Gangar who runs a gambling racket. It was learnt that he had been investing in land on the outskirts of Mumbai on behalf of the don who is also the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Probing further into the extortion racket, the Thane police also closed in on two hitmen from Bihar. Identified as Shammi and Guddu, the police found that they would come to Mumbai and threaten builders on behalf of the D-Gang. These men were also tasked with the responsibility of collecting the money in cash from the builders and then handing them over to Kaskar.

The lands that were purchased by the gang is now under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate which was roped in to probe the financial angle. The ED is looking into the movement of money made through hawala channels and also with the help of the angadias.

OneIndia News