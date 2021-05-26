Cyclone Yaas: Officials cancel 38 long-distance South and Kolkata-bound passenger trains
Kolkata, May 26: In view of the ongoing cyclone Yaas, as many as 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24 to 29, the Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) informed on Tuesday.
In a statement, the North East Frontier Railway said, "38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29...The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers."
As Cyclone Yaas nears, Kolkata Airport to shut from 8:30am, No flight services in Odisha
On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.
"The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency said.