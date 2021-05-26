YouTube
    Cyclone Yaas: Officials cancel 38 long-distance South and Kolkata-bound passenger trains

    Kolkata, May 26: In view of the ongoing cyclone Yaas, as many as 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24 to 29, the Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) informed on Tuesday.

    In a statement, the North East Frontier Railway said, "38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29...The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers."

    On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

    "The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 8:41 [IST]
    X