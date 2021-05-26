YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Yaas inundates large parts of Bengal's coastal districts; Cars floating in floodwater

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 26: Rising river water levels due to the landfall of cyclone 'Yaas' have inundated large parts of West Bengal's coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas on Wednesday, as sea waves were seen touching coconut tree-tops and cars floating in floodwaters.

    Yaas

    The seaside towns of Digha and Mandarmoni in Purba Medinipur and Fraserganj and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas were among the areas affected by a storm surge of more than 2 metres above the astronomical tide level.

    Cyclone Yaas: 38 passenger trains, five airports cancelledCyclone Yaas: 38 passenger trains, five airports cancelled

    The surging waters have breached embankments at several places in the two coastal districts, inundating many villages and small towns, officials said. Water levels of several rivers including Bidyadhari, Hooghly and Rupnarayan have risen owing to 'Yaas' and accompanying storm surge.

    Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police and civil defence volunteers were working round-the-clock to move people to safety.

    The Army has deployed 17 columns to assist the state administration, of which one rescued 32 stranded civilians at Digha, a Defence official said. The MeT Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Parganas districts.

    Cyclone Yaas: Officials cancel 38 long-distance South and Kolkata-bound passenger trainsCyclone Yaas: Officials cancel 38 long-distance South and Kolkata-bound passenger trains

    Heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts owing to the effect of 'Yaas', the weatherman said.

    In 24 hours till 8.30 am, Digha received 5.5 cm rainfall, Diamond Harbour got 3.3 cm rainfall, Haldia 3.2 cm rainfall.

    Kolkata got 2.24 cm rainfall, Salt Lake received 3.05 cm rain, Contai got 5.42 cm rain and Kalaikunda received 2.2 cm rainfall. The West Bengal government has evacuated over 15 lakh people from vulnerable areas to safety so far.

    More CYCLONE News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone west bengal floods flood

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X