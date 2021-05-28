Cyclone Yaas: Heavy rain lashes several districts in Bengal; 5 killed in incidents of lightning, electrocution

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 28: As many as five persons were killed in West Bengal on Thursday in separate incidents of lightning strike and electrocution, an official of the disaster management department said.

According to reports, three people - two teenage boys in Murshidabad district's Hariharpara and another person in Nakashipara in Nadia district - died after being struck by lightning.

In Purba Medinipur's Nandigram, two young boys were electrocuted to death. Heavy rain lashed the metropolis and some other districts of West Bengal, a day after cyclone 'Yaas' wreaked havoc in several places in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas and the tourist hotspot of Digha, but spared Kolkata of any significant damage.

Cyclone yaas-triggered rain pummels Jharkhand; 2 dead, 5,000 more evacuated

According to the Met Department, 75 mm rainfall was recorded at Alipore till 5.30 pm from 8.30 am on Thursday, with Malda receiving the highest downpour at 140 mm during the period.

Possibility of heavy rain will persist as long as a depression - a fallout of the cyclone - exists in the vicinity of the state, Deputy Director of the Regional Met Centre, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, said.

"All districts of West Bengal will experience thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain," he said, adding, the intensity will decrease from Friday morning.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 8:35 [IST]