Cyclone Titli: Heavy rain lash Odisha, over 3 lakh evacuated

3 lakh people evacuated and are in shelters

Cyclone Titli is moving at a speed of 140-150 km per hour. Odisha's Gopalpur reported 102 km per hour and Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam reported 56 km per hour surface wind speed, news agency ANI reported. The administration has evacuated more than three lakh people to safer locations as Cyclone Titli advances. The place is deserted and very few people are on the streets. The skies are completely overcast with clouds.

Railways cancelled/diverted

The South Western Railways cancelled/diverted/short terminated a number of trains due to cyclone Titli. Following is a release listing the trains.

Heavy rainfall is expected, says IMD

As the cyclone Titli has upgraded to very severe cyclone, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall while maintaining that the cyclone will reach Gopalpur between 5:30-11:30 am on Thursday. Umashankar Das, Scientist, IMD said, "Titli cyclone is 120 km away from Gopalpur. It is moving at a speed of 11 km per hour and will reach Gopalpur between 5:30-11:30 am today. Heavy rainfall is expected. Our port warning is highest at 10. Maximum speed will be 150 km per hour."

ndrababu Naidu takes stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh

As Cyclone Titli is expected to impact large parts of northern Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the situation at the Real-time Governance Monitoring Centre in Amaravati. He is being briefed about the situation.