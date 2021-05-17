Cyclone Tauktae turns deadly to COVID-hit India; Makes landfall on Gujarat coast

New Delhi, May 17: In a recent development, Cyclone Tauktae began the process of landfall on the Gujarat coast around 8:30 pm on Monday night as the State braced for the impact of surging wind speeds of up to 210 km/h.

Earlier, as many as six persons were killed as the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" ran parallel to the Maharashtra coast and wound its way to Gujarat.

"Landfall process is continuing, it will take another three hours to complete its landfall process," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said about Tauktae in a tweet.

According to reports, nearly 1.5 lakh people were moved to safer areas in Gujarat with Tauktae expected to hit the coast between Porbandar and Mahua in Bhavnagar district, east of Diu, as Army and NDRF personnel were deployed in the State.

It is expected to whittle down to a "very severe cyclonic storm" - still rustling up wind speeds of up to 170 kmph - and by early Tuesday become a "severe cyclonic storm".

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 23:53 [IST]