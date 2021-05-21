YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Tauktae: More than 2,000 houses, crops on 363 hectares damaged in Thane

    By
    |

    Thane, May 21: The rains witnessed in Thane district due to cyclone Tauktae earlier this week caused damage to over 2,100 houses, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday. He said 25 houses were completely destroyed, of which 22 were pucca dwellings, most of them in Ambernath, and the total loss on this account was in the range of Rs 24 lakh, he said.

    cyclone

    "A total of 2,103 houses suffered at least 15 per cent damage, and the loss may be to the tune of Rs 1.27 crore. Besides, 18 cattle sheds were hit and crops on 363 hectares were destroyed, and the compensation for the latter would be Rs 65 lakh," he said.

    Devendra Fadnavis slams Uddhav Thackeray, says CM is making political comments over cyclone TauktaeDevendra Fadnavis slams Uddhav Thackeray, says CM is making political comments over cyclone Tauktae

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials on Friday said 3.74 lakh consumers in Palghar district were affected due to cyclone Tauktae.

    State Energy minister Nitin Raut, who toured the tribal-dominated district during the day, asked officials to bring back normalcy in the sector as quickly as possible. MSEDCL officials said the work of setting right the damage and restoring power would be completed by Saturday morning.

    "The power distribution network in Palghar district was hit hard by the cyclonic storm. It affected supply of 3.74 lakh consumers. Power supply has been restored for 3 lakh consumers till Friday morning," an official informed.

    More thane News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone maharashtra thane

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 20:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X