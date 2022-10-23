Cyclone Sitrang Tracking: First post-monsoon cyclone likely to form over South Andaman Sea after Oct 22

Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression, storm likely by Oct 24

Cyclone Sitrang heading towards Bangladesh; Heavy rains likely to pound West Bengal, Odisha and NE

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 23: Cyclone Sitrang, which is heading towards Bangladesh, is likely to trigger rainfall in Northeast, West Bengal and Odisha by Sunday evening, dampening Kali Puja and Diwali festivities in large parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclone will cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around Tuesday morning. Its impact will be felt in Odisha and West Bengal. Both states will see moderate to heavy rainfall beginning today.

Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression, storm likely by Oct 24

The Northeast region is also likely to experience moderate rains during Diwali.

Tripura and various other state governments in the northeastern region have asked the district and disaster management authorities to make advance precautionary measures to deal with the cyclonic situations. Since sea conditions will be rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till Wednesday.

The weather department has also issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall (7-11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Puri till Monday morning. It also warned of heavy rainfall at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

The cyclone is expected to be named 'Sitrang', as suggested by Thailand.

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation official told news agency PTI that it has initiated steps to tackle any situation that may emerge owing to the impending cyclone in the metropolis, including keeping all pumping stations active and making arrangements for shifting residents from dilapidated buildings to local schools or community halls.

Meanwhile, National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Friday reviewed the preparedness of central and state agencies. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made its teams available to the states. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have also been kept on standby.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 14:59 [IST]