Cyclone Ockhi: Ops underway to rescue 39 people stranded at sea

Five fishermen floating at sea were picked up by Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) off Trivandrum (40 km into the sea) on Friday. According to Navy, the total count of survivors at sea is approximated to 39.

Boeing P8I Aircraft has been deployed at first light from INS Rajali on Friday morning. The aircraft spotted survivors hanging on to a capsized boat 25 nautical miles West off Trivandrum. The aircraft dropped a raft in the vicinity. Ships in the area are being diverted to render assistance. Two critically injured survivors were picked up from MV Energy Orpheus.

Five Indian Navy ships were deployed from Kochi while two ships have been kept on standby in Lakshadweep. Two ICG ships were deployed in Kochi while other two have put on standby in Tuticorin. P8I aircraft, Navy Dornier, and Coast Guard Dornier are involved in search and rescue operations. Helicopters are also on standby with divers.

The Met department has warned that the depression over the ocean may intensify rains in the region in the next 24 hours. The depression hovered over the south-west of Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, and lies at about 70km south of Kanyakumari currently, Regional Meteorological Centre director S. Balachandran told reporters in Chennai.

OneIndia News