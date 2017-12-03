Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Coast guards continue to rescue; storm to weaken in next 48 hours

As Cyclone Ockhi still posed threat, the coast guards in different locations continued their efforts to rescue fishermen stranded at sea, on Sunday.

The Coast Guard ship rescued 19 fishermen in Kanyakumari' Colachel and they are heading towards harbor.

Many rescued fishermen have been admitted to the medical college here and general hospitals since they were weak after being in the sea for the last 48 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, The Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force are engaged in rescue operations with their ships, aircraft and helicopters. Besides engaging divers, the Indian Navy has deployed two aircraft and an advanced light helicopter (ALH).

In Lakshadweep, orders have been issued to evacuate people from low-lying areas in Kalpeni, Minicoy, Kavratti, Agatti, Androth, Kadamath and Amini islands, official sources said.

Cyclone Ochki is now passing through L&M and is likely to recurve northwards towards Gujarat and Maharashtra Coast.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the reports of thousands of fishermen stranded in the cyclone were false and the number of missing Tamil Nadu fishermen was 97.

Sitharaman further said at least 71 fishermen have been rescued from Tamil Nadu till now.

OneIndia News (with inputs)