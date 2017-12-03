The Cyclone Ockhi, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours.

Originating near Sri Lanka over the Bay of Bengal, on Cyclone Ockhi moved over the Arabian Sea via Comorin, triggering heavy rains and high speed wind.

"The cyclone is drifting towards South Eastern Arabian Sea at 14 Kmph. Expected to recurve and head towards Gujarat and Maharashtra," the Indian Coast Guard has said. It also issued a warning to the local fishermen to remain off the sea.

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to weaken on Monday and subsequently on Tuesday. Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Gujarat on December 5.

High Alerts along Maharashtra, Mumbai Coast. Sea conditions would be 'rough' to 'very rough' along and off north Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts on 4th night and December 5," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday.

A total of 357 fishermen, including 71 from Tamil Nadu, stranded in sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, were rescued, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

While the coast guard saved 71 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 114 from Kerala, merchant vessels and trawlers saved 36 off the coast of Kerala and Lakshwadeep islands.

Many rescued fishermen have been admitted to the medical college here and general hospitals since they were weak after being in the sea for the last 48 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, The Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force are engaged in rescue operations with their ships, aircraft and helicopters. Besides engaging divers, the Indian Navy has deployed two aircraft and an advanced light helicopter (ALH).

The cyclone has claimed 13 lives and 115 people are still missing. Around a thousand people have been stranded in rescue centres.

OneIndia News