Cyclone Ockhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram today

As the Cyclone Ockhi intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday will visit Thiruvananthapuram. She will also visit Kanyakumari.

File Photo of Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman further said at least 71 fishermen have been rescued from Tamil Nadu till now."The Coast Guard is at it, with all its strength to rescue the rest. Hoping for good news soon," she tweeted.

Story first published: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 11:42 [IST]
