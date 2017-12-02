Cyclone Ockhi : Death toll rises to 12

The death toll due to Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala and south Tamil Nadu districts has risen to 12 on Saturday. Around 1,200 people were affected in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.

A low-pressure system over the South Andaman Sea is expected to turn into a depression in the next 48 hours, which may bring more rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

The Met department has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea along the Kanyakumari coast and Arabian sea. Cyclone Ockhi, which in Bengali means 'eye', today intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea.

According to Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, there is a possibility of "huge waves" occurring in nine districts of Kerala on December 2. Alerts have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

Damaged house A damaged house following a heavy storm at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district on Thursday. The deep depression over the Comorin area has intensified into a cyclone and is likely to move towards Lakshadweep Islands, according to the Met Department. Flooded locality An elderly person is carried to safe place in a flooded locality following a heavy storm at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. The deep depression over the Comorin area has intensified into a cyclone and is likely to move towards Lakshadweep Islands, according to the Met Department. Fisherman rescued A fisherman being taken to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after being rescued by the defence personnel from the sea, following the cyclone. Family waiting for missing fisherman Relatives crying for a fisherman, who went missing in the rough sea due to a cyclone, in the coastal hamlets of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Ship yard in Kanyakumari A view of Cyclone Ockhi at a yard in Kanyakumari in which 1,200 people were affected in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on Friday. Photo credit: PTI

OneIndia News