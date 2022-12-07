Cyclone Mandous intensifies in Bay of Bengal, likely to hit TN & AP coasts tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 07: A low-pressure area that had been developing over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding region has intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous, , the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates which means a ;treasure box' in the Arabic language. It will be second tropical storm to rise in Bay of Bengal post-monsoon this year after 'Cyclone Sitrang' which hit the Bangladesh coast in month of October.

According to the IMD, the storm is likely to head toward south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry. The Cyclone Mandous is likely to cross the coast tomorrow i.e on 8 December.

The Deep Depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today, the 07th December, 2022 about 750 km east-southeast of Chennai and about 610 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka). pic.twitter.com/jsMbvSNK5E — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 7, 2022

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met and reviewed preparedness of Central Ministries and Agencies, State/Union Territory Governments to review preparedness for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the review meeting yesterday.

The Cabinet Secretary stressed that the aim should be to keep loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the quickest possible time.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of the weather situation in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move West-Northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over South East Bay of Bengal by today evening.

Thereafter, around December 7 evening, it is likely to continue to move West-Northwestwards, intensifying further into a cyclonic storm. It will reach South West Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning. It will continue to move West-North Westwards towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts for the next 48 hours.

Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and senior officials of Puducherry updated the Committee on the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm. The local administration has also released measures that should be followed , such as fishermen being asked not to venture out into the sea and calling those at sea back to safe berths. Emergency services are being kept in readiness.

NDRF has made 5 teams available to Tamil Nadu and 3 teams for Puducherry. The teams are also being kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh to be activated as and when the State Government requires. Rescue and relief teams of the Indian Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby. With its ships, the Coast Guard is also prepared.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and senior officials from Puducherry, the Union Home Secretary, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Power, DG Telecom, Member Secretary NDMA, CISC IDS, IG NDRF, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

