Cyclone Jawad: How to stay safe during a cyclone

New Delhi, Dec 04: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal braces for heavy rains as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is heading towards coast. The cyclone Jawad is likely to make landfall somewhere in Odisha's Puri before heading out to the Bay of Bengal.

In the wake of the cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated 54,000 people from three districts. The cyclone is likely to reach the north coast of the state over the weekend.

Before heading out to the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone will make its landfall in Puri, Odisha. In AP, the rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from the Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram, and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

The Bengal government has issued a warning to the farmers to reap and bind the corn that is still lying in the fields as severe rainfall could damage the crops.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 4 and 5 in several districts of the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Jhargram, the Bengal government said in its alert.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has shared some 'Do's and Don'ts' during the storm, take a look.