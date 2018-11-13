Cyclone Gaja to make landfall on Nov 15, Red Alert in coastal Tamil Nadu, AP and Puducherry

Chennai, Nov 13: As cyclonic storm Gaja approaches coastal Tamil Nadu, over 30,000 personnel have been deployed for relief and rescue efforts. The state government wants to keep the losses to a minimum and several steps have been taken by the administration to ensure this.

When will Gaja make landfall?

The MeT Department has warned that Gaja may intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm. It will make its landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on November 15. The cyclone is very likely to move west south-westwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 24 hours and maintain the intensity during subsequent 24 hours.

Where is Cyclone Gaja as of now?

Coastral areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been put on high alert, and the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. As of Tuesday, cyclonic storm is around 720 km east-northeast of Chennai over the Bay of Bengal. On Monday, it was around 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam.

Impact of Cyclone Gaja:

The cyclone is very likely to move west south-westwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 24 hours and maintain the intensity during subsequent 24 hours. The fishermen in Tamil Nadu has been advised not to venture into the sea. Areas near Chennai and Nagapattinam may experience heavy rainfall on November 14 and 15. Heavy rainfall is also expected in north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of 14th November. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for areas in coastal Tamil Nadu.

On November 14, there will be rainfall at most places in Tamil Nadu and extremely heavy (over 20 cm) rainfall over isolated places on the next day. The IMD has asked for a total suspension of fishing from the fishermen into central parts of south and central Bay of Bengalon 12th and 13th and into southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during 13th and 15th November since the condition will be rough to very rough. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh in the next four days and Kerala will also receive rainfall on November 15 and 16.