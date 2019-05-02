Cyclone Fani Live: Light rain in Srikakulam, armed forces on alert

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 02: 'Extremely severe cyclonic' storm Fani is about 450 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning.

After moving in the Northwest direction, Cyclone Fani is now recurving Northeast and moving parallel to the coast of Vishakapatnam. The cyclonic storm is 220 kms away from Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) 430 kms from Puri, Odisha. Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in south of Puri.

An 'Orange message' alert has been issued by the IMD for Odisha, West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh coasts in the wake of the oncoming Fani cyclone.

Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Fani:

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrives in Ichchapuram, Srikakulam in view of Cyclone Fani. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MGA) on Tuesday issued an advance financial assistance of RS 1,086 crores to the four states expected to be affected by Fani cyclone. Andhra Pradesh: Rain lashes Podugupadu village in coastal district of Srikakulam. It is one of the four districts in the state (other three are East, Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram) expected to be affected by #CycloneFani. pic.twitter.com/tJiigNBtoY — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019 Rain and gusty winds reported in Srikakulam's Podugupadu village. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is very likely along and off north Andhra, Odisha & along & off West Bengal coasts. It is likely to become Gale Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from today night along and off north Andhra and Odisha coasts. Gale wind speed reaching 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph very likely to prevail over West-central Bay of Bengal around the system center. Heavy rainfall warning in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha. Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in south of Puri. A special train with reserved and unreserved berths will start from Puri at 12 pm today and go towards Shalimar. The Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri replaced the 15-feet-long Patitapabana Bana, or holy flag atop the temple with a four-feet-long variant to signify that the state should prepare for the cyclone. Last October, Odisha had to evacuate some 300,000 people when its coastal districts were battered by cyclone Titli, with winds up to 150 kms (95 miles) per hour and heavy rains. 400 employees of the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) were evacuated from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal, in the wake of Cyclone Fani which is expected to make landfall across Odisha coast on Friday afternoon. The company also evacuated personnel working on five out of six rigs operating off the Andhra coast, news agency PTI reported. Railways has cancelled at least 103 trains in light of cyclone "Fani". Warnings are being issued every few hours to fishermen and people living in coastal regions, and a massive emergency preparedness has been mounted. The Railways has cancelled over 80 trains in view of Cyclone Fani. According to a forecast by the Met office, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday. There will be no movement of trains in the Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Visakhapatnam section at the time when the cyclonic storm is scheduled to pass the Odisha coast. In addition, breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in the two states, the official said. The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for south India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from south India, an SER official said. The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in south India over the next two days.