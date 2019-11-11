Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected South Pargana district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Nov 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday cancelled a scheduled administrative meeting here to make an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in South 24 Parganas district, a senior official said.

Besides cancelling the meeting with officials at the state secretariat here, Banerjee has also postponed her visit to North Bengal on Tuesday, the official said.

Cyclone Bulbul: PM Modi speaks to Mamata, assures all possible assistance

"The chief minister will make an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali. After that she will also chair a meeting at Kakdwip with the administration to review relief and rehabilitation arrangements in the cyclone-affected areas," the official said.

As many as 10 people have lost their lives and at least 2.73 lakh families affected in the state due to Cyclone 'Bulbul'. The chief minister might also visit the affected areas of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday, the official said.