    CV Ananda Bose takes oath as West Bengal governor

    Kolkata, Nov 23: CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

    He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

    Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava administers oath to retired IAS officer C.V. Ananda Bose as West Bengal Governor, at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata
    Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava administers oath to retired IAS officer C.V. Ananda Bose as West Bengal Governor, at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. PTI Photo

    Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

    Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on November 17.

    He replaced La Ganesan as the governor. Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

    X