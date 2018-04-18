CUSAT CAT 2018 exam hall tickets released, steps to download

The CUSAT CAT 2018 exam hall tickets have been released. The same is available on the official website.

Admit cards will not be sent via post and must be downloaded from the official website only. To download the hall ticket, a candidate will have to log in to his/her candidate profile. The login option is available on the homepage of the website. The candidate must retain the admit card till the examination and admission process is over.

The hall tickets for candidates who have selected Trivandrum and Nagercoil exam centres will be available for download on the website from April 18 onwards. The hall tickets are available for download on www.cusat.nic.in.

How to download CUSAT CAT 2018 Hall Ticket:

Go to www.cusat.nic.in

Find the login option

Log in using your details

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout

