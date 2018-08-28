  • search

CTET 2018 exam date announced, check details here

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The CTET 2018 exam date has been announced. The notice posted on the official website says that this year's test would be conducted on Sunday, December 9 2018.

    This would be the 11th edition of the CTET to be held on December 9 in 92 cities across the country after a gap of two years. The CBSE held the last CTET in 2016.

    CTET examination will be conducted in all Indian languages as was being conducted earlier. I have already directed @cbseindia29 to conduct examination in all the 20 languages as was being done earlier, union minister, Prakash Javadekar had said.

    "CTET examination will be conducted in all Indian languages as was being conducted earlier. I have already directed @cbseindia29 to conduct examination in all the 20 languages as was being done earlier," Javadekar had tweeted.

    The minister further added that the CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
