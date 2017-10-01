CSBC Bihar Constable Exam 2017: Check result, exam centre, important dates

The centre list for the CSBC Bihar Constable Exam 2017 has been released. You can check here for your centre list. The same is available on the official website.

The examination will be held on October 15 and 22. Candidates who have downloaded their admit card can check their examination centre. The examination would be conducted across a total of 592 centers in the state. The list is provided on the link below.

Candidates may check their roll number series on the list provided. In order to check your examination center, you would first need to download your Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 admit card.

How to check CSBS Bihar police Constable 2017 Examination Centre:

On your admit card, check your 10 digit roll number

On the list provided, look for the series where your roll number belongs. For instance, say your roll number is 7741120059. By checking the list, you can see that it falls in the range of 7741120001 and 7741120480. It means your center is in Begusarai. The venue code is 4112 and the address is S.K. Mahila College, Begusarai.

Candidates can check CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2017 examination center on the official notice released here.

CSBC would be conducting the Bihar police constable exam 2017 on 15th and 22nd October. As per the schedule available on the official website, The exam would be conducted over a total of 3 slots. The first slot is set from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on October 15. Candidates appearing in this slot have to report to their centers latest by 9:00 am. The second slot is scheduled for 14:00 - 16:00 hrs on October 15. The reporting time for the second slot is 13:00 hrs or at 1:00 pm. The third and final slot is scheduled on October 22, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Candidates are accordingly required to report by 9:00 am at the latest.

OneIndia News