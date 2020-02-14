CRPF jawans memorial inaugurated in Jammu-Kashmir; Umesh Gopinath Jadhav invited as special guest

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Feb 14: A year after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives, senior officials of all the wings of the security forces laid wreaths and paid tribute at the newly-inaugurated memorial in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also noted that the names of all the jawans, who lost their life in the attack were displayed along with their ranks and battalions.

Umesh Gopinath Jadhav from Maharashtra was the special guest at the wreath-laying ceremony. Earlier. Gopinath had travelled more than 60,000 km to meet the families of all 40 deceased jawans. He had also collected soil from their hometown and from their cremation that was later placed at the memorial.

Speaking to reporters, Gopinath said, "I'm proud that I met all the families of Pulwama martyrs, and sought their blessings. Parents have lost their son, wives lost their husbands and children have lost their fathers. I collected soil from their houses & their cremation grounds."

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit took responsibility for the Pulwama attack. Adil Dar from Pulwama, had detonated an explosives car near a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Later, India launched an air strikes inside Pakistan in response to the attack and hit several terror militants camps.