Critics' perception has changed: BJP tells a day after Raghuram Rajan's remark on Indian economy

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 31: A day after former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said India is not facing the kind of problems which have hit Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the ruling BJP on Sunday stated that even critics' perception has changed over the country's economy.

The BJP said that decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government to handle the economy have turned out to be correct, with even its critics acknowledging that. "Those who used to criticise us have changed that into appreciation," PTI quoted BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as saying.

The BJP spokesperson stated that even critics of the government have "appreciation" for its policies.

His comments came a day after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said India is not facing the kind of problems which have hit Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India has adequate forex reserves and its foreign debt is also relatively low, he had said. Islam said, "The world has acknowledged that the Indian economy is not only on track but is also running at a fast pace. While the world is battling inflation and other headwinds, the Indian economy is strong."

Rajan has often in the past flagged concerns about the government's economic and social policies. Besides having adequate forex exchange, India also fares well on various macroeconomic indicators, including balance of payment and current account deficit, the BJP spokesperson said, adding the direction of inflation, including that of food, is also now heading downwards.

Addressing an event in Raipur on Saturday, Rajan said that India's future lies in strengthening liberal democracy and its institutions as it is essential for achieving economic growth. He also warned against majoritarianism.

Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 20:35 [IST]