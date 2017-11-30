The Indian capital is the most unsafe of 19 major cities in the country, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of rapes reported, 33 per cent of crimes against women and the highest crime rate in 2016, according to data released by the NCRB on Thursday.

New Delhi also has the dubious distinction of topping the National Crime Records Bureau list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences.According to the report for 2016, covering 19 cities with a population above two million, Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases of 41,761) of crimes against women last year.

Mumbai followed at a distant second with 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases).

The national capital has a population of nearly 19 million.

Nearly 40 per cent (1,996) of the total number of rape cases in the 19 cities occurred in Delhi in 2016. Mumbai was number two with 712 cases and Pune was third with 354 rapes.

Besides, Delhi accounted for nearly 29 per cent of cases of cruelty by husband and his relatives (3,645) and dowry deaths (162), the NCRB data revealed.

Delhi reported 38.8 per cent of the total number of crimes under the Indian Penal Code, followed by Bengaluru (8.9 per cent) and Mumbai 7.7 per cent.

The national capital recorded the highest crime rate at 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2.

Delhi reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction cases with 5,453 cases (48.3 per cent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent) and Bengaluru 879 cases (7.8 per cent) during 2016.

The city reported the highest number of murders with 479 out of the total 2,194 cases (21.8 per cent) followed by Bengaluru with 229 cases (10.4 per cent) and Patna with 195 cases (8.9 per cent).

Delhi had the highest number of cases of juveniles in conflict with law at 35.6 per cent (2,368 cases out of 6,645).

The city reported the maximum number of cases under economic offences 5,942 cases (19.3 per cent) followed by Jaipur (4,742 cases, 15.4 per cent) and Mumbai (4,191 cases, 13.6 per cent).

Chennai reported the highest number of cases of Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes, accounting for 32.9 per cent of total reported cases among the 19 cities, followed by Kochi (12.

9 per cent) and Surat (12.6 per cent) during 2016.

In cyber crimes, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases - 980 (23.5 per cent) out of 4,172 cases - in the 19 major cities in 2016.

The total number of crimes against women across the country in 2016 was 3,38,954 against 3,29,243 in 2015, an increase of 2.9 per cent.

The total number of rapes reported across India in 2016 was 38,947; cruelty by husband or his relatives was at 1,10,378; assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty was 84,746; kidnapping and abduction of women was 64,519.

PTI