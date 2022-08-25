YouTube
    Cricketer Irfan Pathan flags 'bad experience' with Vistara staff; Netizens agree

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared his "very bad experience" while travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara airlines.

    According to Pathan, the airline was involuntarily downgrading his ticket class which was a confirmed booking, and that he was made to wait at the counter for a resolution.

    "Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking. I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old in fact and 5 years old child also had to go through this," tweeted Pathan.

    "The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did," he added.

    On Wednesday itself, Vistara replied saying the airline was very concerned to hear about the experience and was investigating the incident on priority.

    Vistara on Thursday took to Twitter saying the airline has made note of all the details shared by him and "shall take all corrective measures as required". Replying to the airline, Pathan said, "Thank you for the communication."

    Netizens flooded the post with various comments and related with the cricketing star's bad experience. one of the user tagged the airline while Indigo responded with similar 'we are concerned' messages.

