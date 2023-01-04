CPI worker's shop attacked after praising film on Sabarimala; 'Malikappuram' had special mention for RSS chief

India

oi-Prakash KL

CPI worker's shop was ransacked by miscreants after he praised 'Malikappuram', a film on Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Kochi, Jan 04: A party worker of CPI in Kerala was reportedly vandalised after he openly praised recently-released Malayalam film 'Malikappuram', the story of which deals around an eight-year-old girl who desires to go on the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The incident is reported from Malappuram district. Unidentified men attacked his local shop of a CPI functionary. They were reportedly angry over social media posts he had posted on his social media account praising the newly-released movie revolving around Lord Ayyappa, police told PTI. The light and sound service shop, owned by C Pragilesh, in Kerala's Malappuram district was found destroyed on the night of January 1, police added.

It is reported that several newly-made boards and decorative lamps kept near the shop have been destroyed. According to Pragilesh, he had received threats on social after he praised the movie 'Malikappuram'. "There were some debates on social media recently after I put up some posts praising the movie. Following that, some of the social media users threatened to attack me and my shop," Pragilesh said.

HC dismisses bail plea of woman accused in Kerala human sacrifice case

A case has been filed for property destruction under Indian Penal Code Sections 427 and 435 and investigation is going on with regard to the charges raised by the owner.

What's in the movie?

The story of the movie is about village girl who has a strong desire to visit Sabarimala and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

The movie, which has Unni Mukundan in the lead, has been already targeted by a section of netizens over the special mention to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The leftists and liberals have called out the movie as an RSS agenda movie, according to a report.

In fact, many lavishly praised Unni Mukundan for daring to mention Bhawat's name in the left-dominated Malayalam film industry. "Very very proud of

@Iamunnimukundan for the courage that he has exhibited to thank Pujniya Sarsanghchalak @DrMohanBhagwat Ji of #RSS in the opening credit of his film #Malikappuram. Abhinandan on the super success of this #malayali film. Best wishes. ॥ॐ॥, [sic]" a user posted.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's new year msg for forces against RSS

Oh and…thanks to RSS Sarsaghchalak Sri @DrMohanBhagwat is the burning moment when @Iamunnimukundan and #Malikappuram team knocked everyone out of the park. pic.twitter.com/VujKoAIDAY — Aishwarya Hariharan (@aishwaryapvh) December 31, 2022

Another user posted, "Big outrage by the Leftist ecosystem in Kerala on #Malikappuram film, since the lead actor is Unni Mukundan, And the movie duly credits RSS chief Mohan Bhagavat. It's not over, the greatest worry for the Left in Kerala is that this Sanghi movie is a BIG HIT across Kerala. [sic]"

One needs real courage to say Thanks to RSS Sarsaghchalak Sri @DrMohanBhagwat in his movie opening credits, in a Left, Islamist dominated Malayalam movie industry. Kudos to @Iamunnimukundan for showing this courage and congrats on the roaring success of #Malikappuram! pic.twitter.com/hZxBhfcaZ5 — നചികേതസ് (@nach1keta) December 31, 2022

Amid such talks, general audience are hailing the movie for its content. "#Malikappuram don't watch or avoid Malikappuram as a Sanghi movie. The politics is not clear. It's a feel good family movie with a spiritual core . Well made and interesting. It brings back the traditional hero. Strong, handsome, moral , fights evil," a netizen posted on Twitter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 16:14 [IST]