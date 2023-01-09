Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune, Jan 09: Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said their Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster against COVID-19 in the next 10 to 15 days. The vaccine works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Poonawalla told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Bharti Vidyapeeth University here on Sunday.

Asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccine, he said there is ample stock with the Union government for supply. "Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," he said. Poonawalla said everyone was looking at India, not just in terms of healthcare but because the country managed to take care of a huge and diverse population and also helped 70 to 80 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was all possible because of the leadership of our central government, our state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal," he said. On the occasion, Poonawalla was conferred with the first Dr Pantangrao Kadam Memorial Award at the hands of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The event was held to mark the birth anniversary of Kadam, the late minister and education baron from western Maharashtra. Appealing to students who wished to pursue education abroad, Poonawalla said there was no place like India to fulfil dreams due to the presence of institutions like Bharti Vidyapeeth and others. "Even if you have to go abroad, come back as soon as possible," he said.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 12:23 [IST]