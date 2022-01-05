Covid self-isolation rule change explained: What does the new rules mean for me?

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 05: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 5, 2022) issued revised guidelines for home isolation of the COVID-19 patients. Here is an explanation of what it means.

    Covid self-isolation rule change explained: What does the new rule mean for me?

    What does self-isolation mean?
    The self-isolation period for people who have tested positive for coronavirus has been cut to a week in most cases.

    The home quarantined person should:

    Stay in a well-ventilated single-room preferably with an attached/separate toilet. If another
    family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at
    least 1 meter between the two.
    • Needs to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with
    co-morbidities within the household.
    • Restrict his/her movement within the house.
    • Under no circumstances attend any social/religious gathering e.g. wedding,
    condolences, etc.
    He should also follow the under mentioned public health measures at all times:
    • Wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand
    sanitizer
    • Avoid sharing household items e.g. dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils,
    towels, bedding, or other items with other people at home.
    • Wear a surgical mask at all the time. The mask should be changed every 6-8 hours
    and disposedoff.Disposable masks are never to be reused.
    • Masks used by patients / care givers/ close contacts during home care should be
    disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5%) or sodium hypochlorite solution (1%)
    and then disposed of either by burning or deep burial.
    • Used mask should be considered as potentially infected.
    • If symptoms appear (cough/fever/difficulty in breathing), he/she should immediately
    inform the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046.

    What has changed?
    Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. "There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the guidelines stated.

    X