Covid self-isolation rule change explained: What does the new rules mean for me?

New Delhi, Jan 05: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 5, 2022) issued revised guidelines for home isolation of the COVID-19 patients. Here is an explanation of what it means.

What does self-isolation mean?

The self-isolation period for people who have tested positive for coronavirus has been cut to a week in most cases.

The home quarantined person should:

Stay in a well-ventilated single-room preferably with an attached/separate toilet. If another

family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at

least 1 meter between the two.

• Needs to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with

co-morbidities within the household.

• Restrict his/her movement within the house.

• Under no circumstances attend any social/religious gathering e.g. wedding,

condolences, etc.

He should also follow the under mentioned public health measures at all times:

• Wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand

sanitizer

• Avoid sharing household items e.g. dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils,

towels, bedding, or other items with other people at home.

• Wear a surgical mask at all the time. The mask should be changed every 6-8 hours

and disposedoff.Disposable masks are never to be reused.

• Masks used by patients / care givers/ close contacts during home care should be

disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5%) or sodium hypochlorite solution (1%)

and then disposed of either by burning or deep burial.

• Used mask should be considered as potentially infected.

• If symptoms appear (cough/fever/difficulty in breathing), he/she should immediately

inform the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046.

What has changed?

Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. "There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the guidelines stated.