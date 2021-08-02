Covid's Epsilon variant now detected in Pakistan: Can it evade antibodies created by current vaccines?

What is Covid breakthrough infections? Are the unvaccinated putting fully vaccinated people at risk?

New Delhi, Aug 02: It is clear now that the coronavirus keeps mutating, and a new variant emerges that probably spreads faster than the previous strain of Covid-19.

Epsilon variant, also known as CAL.20C and referring to two PANGO lineages B.1.427 and B.1.429, is one of the variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It was first detected in California, USA in July 2020 and has now reached closer to home.

The highly transmissible covid variant has been recently detected in Pakistan, making it a cause of concern for India, which shares its border with the country. The Epsilon variant is gaining a higher profile as cases of COVID-19 spike among the unvaccinated, driven in part by the widely spread Delta variant.

As of July 2021, Epsilon is no longer considered as a variant of interest by the WHO. Researchers have said that the Epsilon strain of Covid-19 is resistant to all available vaccines.

COVAXIN effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19: ICMR study

Can it evade antibodies created by vaccines?

As per the study led by experts at the University of Washington, Three mutations in the spike protein of Epsilon variant of SARS-CoV-2 help the virus to escape the protection offered by current vaccines or past Covid-infection.

The mutations also provide the variant of concern named CAL.20C a means to totally evade specific monoclonal or lab-made antibodies used in clinics, and reduce the effectiveness of antibodies from the plasma of vaccinated people, the researchers said.

The team, led by researchers at the University of Washington in the US, visualised the variant's infection machinery to see what is different from the original configuration of the coronavirus, and what the implications of these changes are.

Epsilon variant 'relies on an indirect and unusual neutralisation-escape strategY'

The finding, published in the journal Science on July 1, shows that the Epsilon variant 'relies on an indirect and unusual neutralisation-escape strategy." Neutralising antibodies are an important specific defence against viral invaders.

A molecular clock analysis shows that the precursor to the Epsilon variant emerged in May last year in California.

By summer of 2020 it had diverged into its B.1.427/B.1.429 lineages and spread across the US.

The variant has been reported in at least 34 other countries since then.

The researchers tested the resilience against the Epsilon variant of plasma from people who were exposed to the virus, as well as vaccinated people. The neutralising potential of the plasma against the Epsilon variant of concern was reduced about 2 to 3.5 fold, they said.

The Findings

Like the original SARS-CoV-2 virus identified in Wuhan China in December 2019, the variant infects cells through its spike glycoprotein -- the structure that crowns the surface of the virus, and helps it to infect the human cells.

The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein.

Visualising these mutations helps explain why antibodies had difficulty binding to the spike protein, according to the researchers.

One of the three mutations in the Epsilon variant affected the receptor binding domain on the spike glycoprotein, they said. This mutation reduced the neutralising activity of 14 out of 34 neutralising antibodies specific to that domain, including clinical stage antibodies.

The other two of the three mutations in the variant affected the N-terminal domain -- the start of the spike protein. The mutations also resulted in a total loss of neutralisation by 10 out of 10 antibodies tested specific to the N-terminal domain in the spike protein, the researchers added.