With 6,915 new infections, India reports dip in Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate at 98.59 per cent

Covid: India continues downward trend with 6,56 infections; Active caseload stands at 77,152

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: India on Thursday continued a downward trend in its daily Covid-19 tally after 6,561 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 4,29,45,160, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

Meanwhile, 142 deaths have been recorded due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 3), the country saw a total of 14,947 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,53,620.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 77,152 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,388. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.'

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,00,50,005 samples have been tested up to March 2 for COVID-19. Of these 8,82,953 samples were tested on Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 10:14 [IST]