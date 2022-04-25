COVID 4th wave in Karnataka? Govt makes masks, social distancing mandatory

Bengaluru, Apr 25: Amid fears of covid fourth wave, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to issue guidelines making wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory.

"Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

The minister said the number of positive cases have slightly increased in Bengaluru, where the positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, and the situation will be monitored and supervised with guidelines about the treatment if required.

"On April 27, the Prime Minister will be holding a video conference with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all states, where more guidance and information may be shared. After that, we will hold another round of meeting here and further measures, if required, will be taken," he added.

Pointing out that according to the World Health Organisation, health issues like hospitalisation and ICU care are required more among unvaccinated people, the minister said the number of people who have taken preventive dose (third dose) is low, and more people will have to get the booster jabs.

"People above 60 years are being given the preventive or third dose for free. Don't wait for the next wave, take the preventive dose and protect yourselves," he advised.

On severity of the infections, he said the state government has obtained information regarding the situation in other states like Delhi where there are no major issues and the rate of hospitalisation or those requiring ICU care is low, whereas in foreign countries hospitalisation at few places is more and it may be because of low rate of vaccination there.

Responding to a question, Sudhakar said the guidelines on masks and maintaining social distance are applicable to all whether it is the common man or any political party, and they need to be followed in the interest of public health at large.

Karnataka recorded 60 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934, and death toll to 40,057.

